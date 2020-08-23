No need to rush open-door policy, says PPBM man

KOTA KINABALU: PPBM’s new youth wing vice-chief Ceasar Mandela Malakun has voiced his support for the opening up of PPBM leadership positions to non-Malays and non-Bumiputeras, saying it will benefit the party and the country.

“It is a positive proposal not only for PPBM, but also the entire country as it shows Prime Minister Muhyiddin (Yassin) to be inclusive in his long-term plans (for the country).

“Besides that, this matter is positive for us in Sabah because it takes into account the diversity of races here,” he said, adding that most voters in Parliament and state seats came from various backgrounds.

However, the proposal should not be implemented in a hurry as it needed to take the party’s grassroots’ feedback into account, he said.

Malakun also said his success and that of Ronald Kiandee at the PPBM elections was proof that it was a party for all Malaysians.

Malakun was elected PPBM Youth vice-chief and Kiandee one of three PPBM vice-presidents.

“One of the reasons I wanted to contest was because I wanted to inspire all Sabahans, especially youths, that we are capable of being directly involved with national politics.”

Sabah PPBM information chief Khairul Firdaus Akhbar said that the election result was a clear indication of the party’s commitment to serve as a platform for all Bumiputera regardless of ethnic background, religious beliefs or regional factors.

The election of Ronald Kiandee, who is of Kadazandusun Murut (KDM) descent, was a reflection of the inclusiveness of Bersatu as a platform for all Bumiputera and Malaysians as a whole, he said.

Kiandee, who is Beluran division chief, obtained the highest number of votes with 84% of the total cast,” he said.



