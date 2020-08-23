No reports of Dataran Merdeka clash, say cops

PETALING JAYA: Dang Wangi police have confirmed that no police reports have been lodged following a video of a fight among youths at Dataran Merdeka circulated on Facebook.

Following the video that went viral, netizens pointed out that those involved, believed to be young motorcyclists, were not wearing face masks and failed to practise physical distancing.

Dang Wangi OCPD Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah said police received a call from a member of the public at about 1.30am today that a fight was taking place at Dataran Merdeka involving several youths armed with helmets.

He said a police patrol car and men from the Cantas headquarters’ operations team were sent to the scene.

“However, upon arrival, it was found that there was no more fight taking place,” he said.

Fahmi said the incident was believed to be over a misunderstanding among the youths and did not involve any elements of gangs or gangsterism.

He said police had not received any reports on the clash, except one lodged by members of the patrol car dispatched to the scene.

An investigation is being conducted under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting with weapons in a public place.



