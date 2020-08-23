PPBM polls loser Redzuan urges support for new party leadership

PETALING JAYA: After failing to secure a top post in the PPBM elections, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Redzuan Yusof has urged his followers to support the party’s new leadership.

Speaking to FMT, Redzuan thanked his supporters who voted for him, despite losing in yesterday’s elections.

“To all representatives who supported Pak Wan (Redzuan) in yesterday’s elections, thank you ladies and gentlemen for your support.

“I hope you will all give full support to the new PPBM leadership line-up.”

He also congratulated all representatives for fulfilling their responsibilities in electing a new leadership line-up led by PPBM president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Pak Wan is confident that the leadership will continue to carry on fighting for the party,” he said.

Yesterday, Redzuan failed to secure one of the three vice-president’s posts in PPBM, losing to federal ministers Ronald Kiandee and Radzi Jidin and Melaka party strongman Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

Redzuan was among the earlier members of the party and had served on its supreme council.

Another big name who lost in the elections was Johor PPBM chairman Mazlan Bujang.



