Slim polls candidate lodges report against job fair

TANJUNG MALIM: A representative of an independent candidate in the Slim state by-election here has lodged a police report in connection with a job fair held in the constituency yesterday.

Amirul Fairuzzen Jamaluddin, campaign manager for Pejuang candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, lodged the report at the Muallim district police headquarters over the JobsMalaysia Career and Skills Carnival that was held in Slim River near here.

Amirul said the job fair was a breach of election campaign regulations under Section 10(B) of the Election Offences Act 1954.

Muallim district police chief Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman confirmed the report.



