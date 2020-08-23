Technical panel formed to speed up Kulim airport project

ALOR SETAR: A technical committee has been set up to expedite proposals for a new International airport in Kulim, said Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today.

He said the committee was formed at a meeting with transport minister Wee Ka Siong in Putrajaya last Friday. It comprises members of the state government, the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (and the transport ministry.

“This technical committee will make a recommendation for a working paper (regarding approval for the project) to be presented again to the National Physical Planning Council,” he told reporters today.

He said after the council provides its feedback, the transport ministry would then produce a proposal to be tabled before the Cabinet for approval.

Muhammad Sanusi said all proposals must be approved by the council before they were brought to the Cabinet. However the proposal paper for the Kulim airport project could not be tabled because the transport ministry had not finalised the National Airport Strategic Plan study.

A finalised study is a prerequisite of any proposal for the construction of new airports to be considered.

The study covers the development of all airports, as well as short take-off and landing airports (STOLports), to oversee their roles, airspace requirements as well as economic and strategic impact.



