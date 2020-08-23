Two detained for flying Kedah flag upside down

LANGKAWI: Police arrested the owner of a seafood restaurant and the eatery’s Bangladeshi employee to assist in the investigation over a case of the Kedah flag being flown upside down at a premises in Pandak Mayah, Kuah, here yesterday evening.

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said that his team had received a tip-off from the public that an image of the Kedah flag being flown upside down at the restaurant was being shared on social media.

“We received this information at about 6pm and a police team was dispatched to the restaurant to investigate.

“The results of the investigation found that the owner of the restaurant, a 58-year-old man, had asked a Bangladeshi male employee to hoist the Kedah flag but without realising the flag had been flipped upside down,” Iqbal said in a statement last night.

He said that police arrested the restaurant owner and the 32-year-old worker to assist in the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 39B of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said.



