2 ministries ‘years late’ in reporting losses, says A-G

PETALING JAYA: The Auditor-General’s Report 2019 has revealed that two ministries have neglected and delayed lodging police reports over loss of public money and movable assets, saying that some cases have been delayed for years.

They are the education ministry, and the women, family and community development ministry.

For the education ministry, it said police reports for 21 cases of loss of public money and movable assets amounting to RM705,894 had not been, or were late in being lodged by between three and 1,746 days.

The report said that due to the delays, follow-up action such as preliminary and final reports could not be completed within the stipulated time.

It found that preliminary reports for 13 cases of loss of public money amounting to RM669,718 were not yet or were late to be prepared by between seven and 1,922 days.

“Preliminary reports for 62 cases of movable asset losses amounting RM1.28 million were late to be submitted to the controlling officer by between 14 and 1,791 days,” it said.

A reply from the education ministry to the audit department said the delay in lodging the official reports was due to the late response of its responsibility centre, incomplete reports and the time taken by the district education officer to investigate the cases.

For the women, family and community development ministry, police reports for seven cases of loss of public money amounting to RM196,132 were late in being lodged, taking between five and 853 days.

“The preliminary reports for four cases amounting to RM405,176 were also delayed by between 38 and 1,484 days,” the A-G’s report said.

“The final report for eight cases amounting to RM543,088 were also not yet or were late in being submitted to the treasury department by between 18 and 277 days.

“A police report should have been lodged as soon as the losses were discovered and a preliminary report must be prepared and submitted immediately to the controlling officer,” it said.

A reply from the women, family and community development ministry to the audit department said the delay was due to the officers’ lack of understanding of the procedures.

AG: Marine, Prisons dept didn’t comply with contract requirements

Two government departments and two polytechnics did not comply with contract requirements in procurement quotations, the Auditor-General’s Report says.

The Marine Department, Prisons Department and two polytechnics failed to ensure compliance, including on contract specifications and conditions, official contracts and payments.

The report said the supply of safety attire for the Marine Department’s Maritime Transport Training and Safety of Navigation Division totalling RM47,418 for 100 pieces of clothing, did not comply with the agreement’s specification.

For the quotation of supplying and delivering spare parts for oil spill containment equipment worth RM187,160, the audit found that besides late delivery, the equipment supplied was also not sent to the specified location.

An audit on price quotations for Kluang prison found elements of price-fixing: the company which took part and succeeded in a food supply tender was found to be the same company providing another bid, based on its address. The Letter of Acceptance of Tender was received by the same individual, the report said.

Polytechnics made payments before contracts signed, says report

An inspection of the Prisons Department headquarters failed to locate three kiosk units worth RM18,000.

“This had happened because there was no thorough physical inspection by the officers concerned before the payment was processed. However, the payment process was made according to the architect’s validation,” the report said.

Audits on two polytechnics showed that payments totalling RM176,763.80, had been made before the contracts were signed.

These involved two contracts in Nilai Polytechnic totalling RM165,865.80 and three contracts in Ungku Umar Polytechnic totalling RM10,898.

Therefore, the Auditor-General recommended that the respective departments impose a fine or payment deduction for the contractors’ failure to supply the procurement properly.



