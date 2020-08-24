381 complaints against airlines so far this year, says Mavcom

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) received 384 complaints up to June this year, of which 381 were against the airline industry and three against airports, the commission said in its Consumer Report published today.

It said the number of complaints fell by 52.6% from the 810 complaints in the first half of 2019.

“The commission highlighted that 90.9% of the 384 complaints were successfully resolved and closed,” Mavcom said in a statement today.

It had also received 2,340 Covid-19-related requests from consumers, of which 2,146 were requests for refunds and 194 were for changes of flight dates.

The commission said it received 490 complaints with incomplete documentation which could not be fairly evaluated.

Mavcom said the report also indicated that 57.8% of the complaints received had resulted in airlines producing a resolution that was more equitable or satisfactory to the consumer than what was initially provided.

Malaysia Airlines recorded the highest number of complaints of 44 per million passengers, followed by Malindo Air (32) and AirAsia X (24), it said.



