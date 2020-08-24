515 arrested for RMCO offences, including 205 at nightclubs, pubs

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested 515 people yesterday for various offences under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), including 205 at pubs and nightclubs.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said 440 of them were fined, 69 remanded and six granted bail.

Other offences included failing to wear face masks (17 people), failing to provide equipment for registration (18), activities that made physical distancing difficult (252), flouting quarantine orders (20), premises operating overtime (10), premises without licence (two), gambling activities (seven) and failing to pay their fines (two).

Police, with health ministry officers, will continue to carry out checks and surveillance on individuals undergoing home quarantine to ensure SOPs are complied with,” he said in a statement today.



