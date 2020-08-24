After ferries break down, PPC to probe ‘missing’ RM90 mil allocation

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Port Commission (PPC) today said it will investigate the “missing” RM90 million allocation meant to buy new ferries to replace its ageing fleet.

In a statement apologising for the ferry service suspension today, PPC chairman Tan Teik Cheng said former transport minister Loke Siew Fook had pledged an allocation of RM90 million in 2018 to purchase new ferries, maintain existing ones and spruce up the terminals on both ends of the channel.

“This allocation would have greatly improved the ferry service. In fact, the ferry is a very important public service for Penangites who need to cross the sea every day.

“I have asked for Rapid Ferry to provide a report and solution on this incident. On the other hand, I will investigate why the allocation had gone missing,” he said.

His comment came on the back of a two-day suspension of the ferry service, which came to a halt after its last two vessels developed engine trouble.

Meanwhile, Tan, who is also the Penang MCA chairman, said he would oversee the transfer of the management rights of ferries from Prasarana Malaysia Bhd to Penang Port Sdn Bhd. Prasarana took over the ferry service two years ago.

FMT has contacted Loke for comment.



