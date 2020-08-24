Auditor-General raises concerns over GLCs without CEOs

PUTRAJAYA: The auditor-general today said many government-linked companies (GLCs) are functioning without chief executive officers, leading to unsatisfactory corporate governance.

Elaborating on the Auditor-General’s Report 2019 Series 1, Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid said this has been happening since Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the government in 2018.

“PH did a major restructuring in the companies owned by the ministries. This led to many important positions left unfilled,” he told a press conference at the National Audit Department.

Nik Azman said one of the audited companies, Talent Corporation Bhd Malaysia (TalentCorp), had been operating without a CEO since June 2018.

“TalentCorp used to be under the Prime Minister’s Office but now it’s designated under the human resources ministry,” he said.

Without a CEO in TalentCorp, Nik Azman said, all decisions were made without the approval of the board of directors.

“The SOPs used were not presented to the board for approval,” he said.

Nik Azman said the government had approved a total of RM367.57 million in development grants and RM124.85 million in management grants for TalentCorp from 2011 to 2019.

“However, there has been no audit committee formed since its establishment,” he said.

This, he said, led to inefficient management, especially in implementing projects such as its Returning Expert Programme.

To enable corrective actions and improvements for the audited companies, he said, the National Audit Department had submitted more than 50 recommendations to improve the identified weaknesses.



