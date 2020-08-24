Ex-minister tells why RM90mil for Penang ferries put on hold

GEORGE TOWN: Former transport minister Loke Siew Fook has explained why a RM90 million allocation he announced for upgrades to the Penang ferry services two years ago did not go through.

Speaking to FMT, Loke said the allocation was to be funded by Prasarana, the federal government’s public transport operator.

However, the funding was “not continued” as Penang Port Sdn Bhd, a private company which holds the concession to run port operations, had an obligation to run the ferry service as well.

Loke’s explanation came after the Penang Port Commission, which oversees port operations, said that the allocation had gone “missing” and could have been used to save the ferry service, which were suspended for three days from today because of engine failures on the last two vessels in operation.

Loke said Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) had agreed to pay RM10 million for three consecutive years to Rapid Ferry, a Prasarana subsidiary, to run the ferry services.

He said the undertaking was approved by the previous Barisan Nasional government which had approved the transfer of the ferry service to Rapid Ferry although the RM10 million fell short of requirements. Past records showed that about RM22 million a year was needed to run the ferry.

He said although the ferry service was run at a loss, PPSB was obliged to run the service as part of their contract when Penang’s ports was privatised many years back.

Loke said the Pakatan Harapan government had negotiated with PPSB to take back the ferry service and invest in new catamarans. “This process was almost done and that is why Prasarana did not continue with the funding (of RM90 million) for Rapid Ferry as the investment should be borne by PPSB.”

Earlier today, PPC chairman Tan Teik Cheng said if the RM90 million allocation had come through, the ferry service could have been upgraded adequately.



