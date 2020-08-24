Ex-PKR pair made wrong move to PPBM, says DAP man

PETALING JAYA: Two MPs who left PKR to join PPBM have made the wrong move because PPBM would not champion the Dayak cause, a DAP aide said today.

Brolin Nicholsion said the two former PKR politicians were a minority in a Malay-based party, “and fighting for the Dayak is not the PPBM’s main objective”.

The two men are Willie Mongin, MP for Puncak Borneo, and Ali Biju, MP for Saratok, who were among 10 MPs who officially joined PPBM at the weekend.

“Joining PPBM is indeed a wrong move for a prominent Dayak leader who once fought for NCR land and wanted to bring change to Sarawak,” said Nicholson.

Mongin and Ali were admired by the Bidayuh and Iban communities for being vocal on several issues including native customary rights land.

Nicholson, who is special assistant to Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chien Jen, said he did not think that PPBM leadership would listen to the Dayaks, adding that the party is viewed as “Umno 2.0” by the rural folk.

By joining PPBM, Mongin and Ali would neglect the fight for change, especially against the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak, he said.



