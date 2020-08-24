Govt prepared to inject more funds to boost economy, says Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is ready to inject more funds in addition to the RM45 billion stimulus packages to boost the economy, if needed, said Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

He told the Dewan Rakyat the government is monitoring the situation before making a decision.

“We need to be dynamic,” Tengku Zafrul said when wrapping up the debate on the Temporary Measures for Reducing the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bill 2020 in the Dewan Rakyat.

Addressing opposition MPs who have been urging Putrajaya to double the RM45 billion to RM90 billion, he said the government has extended wage subsidy from three months to another three months.

“That does not mean we cannot extend, we need to look at the situation. We are also getting feedback from the SMEs,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul also said the entire stimulus packages are valued at RM295 billion, which includes the moratorium on repayment of bank loans, Employees Provident Fund withdrawals, and tax incentives.



