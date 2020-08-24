LDP denies any involvement in BN plan for Sabah coalition

KOTA KINABALU: The Liberal Democratic Party has rejected any cooperation with Barisan Nasional and denied being involved with any BN plan to form a grand coalition of opposition parties to contest the Sabah state assembly elections next month.

LDP secretary-general Yong Wui Chung said BN leaders should be cautious with their words and not be presumptuous about other parties.

Last night, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported to have said that negotiations on the distribution of the 73 state seats among contesting parties were being held. The parties were said to include Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS), STAR, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).

“InsyaAllah (God willing) we will form a coalition of all these parties together with Sabah BN so that there is only one coalition of political parties in Sabah and we will submit the new deal through a special manifesto for Sabah voters,” he said, according to Bernama.

Yong said today that LDP had never contacted Zahid or any BN leader about such a grand coalition.

Yong said LDP had been an independent opposition party since it withdrew from BN in 2018. “We have decided to align ourselves with the people’s aspirations” rather than other parties, he said.

“Our stand remains the same. LDP will not work with BN or Umno.”



