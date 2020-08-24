Sabah received RM1.6 billion in Prihatin aid, MPs are told

KUALA LUMPUR: The finance ministry has channelled RM1.6 billion in federal financial assistance to Sabah under Bantuan Prihatin Nasional so far, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said RM461.62 million went to 16,490 employers in Sabah under the wage subsidy programme to retain 125,487 workers.

He said this while winding up the debate on the Temporary Measures for Government Financing [Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)] Bill 2020.

“Aside from that, 904,567 people in Sabah received BPN assistance totalling RM983.34 million while 103 small and medium enterprises received RM22.23 million under the Penjana scheme for SMEs,” he said.

He said 19,671 SMEs in the state received assistance from a special Prihatin grant of RM59.01 million while 3,397 Micro SMEs received approval for microcredit from BSN and Tekun under the Prihatin and Penjana packages, worth RM45.35 million.

“Also, 65,544 frontline workers in Sabah have received the Special Covid-19 Allowance totalling RM24.49 million,” Tengku Zafrul said.

He was responding to questions from Azizah Mohd Dun (PPBM-Beaufort) and Liew Vui Keong (Warisan-Batu Sapi) regarding BPN disbursements to residents in the rural and interior areas of Sabah.



