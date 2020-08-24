SAPP chief tells of opposition talks, but not with BN

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Progressive Party president Yong Teck Lee said today that there have been no negotiations so far between his party and Barisan Nasional about facing the coming state general election next month.

Yong said there was only an informal meeting between him and Sabah PPBM chief Hajiji Noor recently and an informal meeting with Jeffrey (Kitingan), Sabah STAR president.

He did not elaborate on the meetings.

Yesterday, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said that talks were being held with several parties in Sabah on the distribution of 73 state seats ahead of the Sabah state election.

This included Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah (PPRS), STAR, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), SAPP and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS).

“God willing we will form a coalition of all these parties together with Sabah BN so that there is only one coalition of political parties in Sabah,” he was reported to have said.

The Sabah state elections will be held on Sept 26.

Earlier today, PCS president Anifah Aman also said that the party would contest on its own, in keeping with the policy of the party not to work with any other party in the state elections.

Liberal Democratic Party secretary-general Yong Wui Chung said the party has rejected any cooperation with BN and would remain an independent opposition party.



