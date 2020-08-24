Virus crisis left ‘Mak Cik Kiah’ unprotected, says report

KUALA LUMPUR: Low-income families in Kuala Lumpur have been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 crisis, according to early results from a study by two United Nations agencies.

The report also shows how low-income households headed by women are among the worst affected – with higher rates of unemployment, and with a far more pessimistic outlook on prospects for recovery in the next six months.

The study was conducted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the UN childrens fund, Unicef. The report, conducted in partnership with DM Analytics, a Malaysia-based public policy and research led by Muhammed Abdul Khalid.

He said among the important matters that need to be given attention by the government is the issue of mental health and social protection.

“We know during the crisis a lot of families suffered in terms of social protection. Social protection in Malaysia protect only those in formal employment , Mak Cik Kiah is not protected, many of those in ride sharing, gig economy are not protected”, said Muhammad Abdul Khalid.

“Mak Cik Kiah” was the name of a fictional Malaysian housewife given as an example of those that the federal government was trying to help when Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced economic stimulus programmes in March.

Marcela Suazo, the UNFPA representative in Malaysia said the report also demonstrates how government interventions have supported so many, but also shows the challenges in providing such support as authorities seek to balance public health and socioeconomic concerns.

“Of course, this situation, this dilemma, is not unique to Malaysia. This scenario has played out, and continues to play out globally, from developed to developing countries alike

Speaking to media at the launch of the “Families on the Edge” study today, Suazo said urban low-income families are much more likely to be unemployed, have cut working hours and experience greater challenges in accessing healthcare and home-based learning.

Covid-19 has also further exacerbated food insecurity among low income households and forced many low-income families to adopt less healthy diets, thereby threatening to further exacerbate Malaysia’s worsening child malnutrition crisis.

The report showed that low-income female-headed households are exceptionally vulnerable, with higher rates of unemployment at 32% compared to the total heads of households.

Female-headed households also registered lower rates of access to social protection, with 57% having no access compared to 52% of total heads of households.

Muhammed Abdul Khalid said a more sustainable policy needs to be implemented immediately in addressing the problems faced by the urban poor in Kuala Lumpur.

Commissioned in May 2020, this report is the first in a series of reports under the Families on the Edge project and describes the immediate socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis on a group of 500 families with children in Kuala Lumpur’s low-cost flats.

Future reports are expected to monitor the extent to which these families recover and offer critical insights for the general public and policymakers as Malaysia aims to ‘build-back-better’.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



