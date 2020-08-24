Work with PN on policy, MP urges Pakatan

PETALING JAYA: Gopeng MP Dr Lee Boon Chye believes that Pakatan Harapan should focus on presenting a credible coalition based on a “common policy platform” at the next general election.

“I do hope that subsequent political coalitions should cooperate based on policy and principle, not on the expediency of winning elections,” said the PKR lawmaker today.

“We have gone through that and have proven to the rakyat that BN (Barisan Nasional) are not infallible,” he added.

Stating that Pakatan Harapan has proven that an “alternative government” was possible during its 22 months in power, the former deputy health minister said that the coalition can still shape the country’s policies through negotiations with the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition.

Adding that small parties can still play a key role by forming coalitions, Lee said that it was more important to influence policy than to “get into power”.

“I think there are still ways to work things out,” he said at an online seminar hosted by the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH).

“The PN government could negotiate with PH or the opposition block in regard to policy.”

Among the other speakers at the forum were former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Parti Socialis Malaysia chairman Dr Michael Jeyakumar Devaraj.



