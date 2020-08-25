Bukit Aman calls up Jamal Yunos over gambling memo

KUALA LUMPUR: Sungai Besar Umno division chief Jamal Md Yunos was called up to Bukit Aman today to have his statement recorded in connection with a memorandum on gambling which he handed over to the police last week.

Mior Faridalathrash Wahid of Bukit Aman CID confirmed the matter.

Jamal was seen arriving at Bukit Aman at about 3.45pm to give his statement to the Classified Criminal Investigations unit.

Mior Faridalathrash said Jamal is being investigated under the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

On Aug 19, Jamal reportedly submitted a memorandum addressed to the Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador and others, urging the police to raid premises which housed gambling activities that were becoming rampant in the country.

The memorandum also urged the police to reopen the investigation paper in relation to raids Jamal conducted on what he claimed to be gambling dens in Taman Kosas, Ampang on Dec 29, 2016.



