Health ministry probing into claim of unpaid allowance since March

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry is currently investigating the issue of a Sg Buloh hospital medical officer claiming they did not receive their March relocation allowance.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry’s financial department has been contacted and investigations are under way.

The issue came to light in a letter published by CodeBlue, a local portal dedicated to health issues. The identity of the medical officer who wrote the letter was not revealed by the portal.

In the letter, the writer claims to be one of the medical officers relocated to Hospital Sungai Buloh in March following the escalation in Covid-19 cases.

“I need to raise this issue as nobody listens to our problem unless it becomes viral (proven case). By ‘nobody’, I mean all the admin, superiors, timbalan pengarah (hospital deputy director) and pengarah (hospital director).

“The problem is, we still haven’t received our June on-call allowance or even our June Covid-19 claim. We have not even received our March ‘elaun perpindahan’ (relocation allowance),” the writer said.

The letter also stated how all the medical officers concerned were relocated again in August to their respective preferred hospital.

The writer also lamented the lower salary given to contract medical officers, saying the on-call and relocation allowances make a difference.

“We don’t mind the Covid claim being late, but at least give us our on-call allowances and our transfer claim first. That few hundred ringgit is very significant.”



