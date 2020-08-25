Khairuddin summoned to Bukit Aman over quarantine breach

PETALING JAYA: Police have summoned Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali to give a statement over his breach of the mandatory 14-day home quarantine after he returned from Turkey last month.

Criminal Investigation Department deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid confirmed this with FMT.

He however gave no further details.

Khairuddin had previously been fined RM1,000 by the health ministry for the same offence.

He then made a public apology for his conduct and said he would donate four months of his salary to the Covid-19 relief fund. He said the incident was the result of an oversight.

However, following outrage against the PAS lawmaker for his non-compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) put in place by the government during the recovery movement control order (RMCO), police reports were filed and investigations ensued.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin issued a statement saying that the government would leave the matter to the authorities to investigate and take appropriate action.

