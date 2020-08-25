Long-awaited Residential Tenancy Act to be tabled next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is expected to table the much-anticipated Residential Tenancy Act next year to monitor the rental market and protect tenants and house owners.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Ismail Muttalib said currently, the rental market is not monitored by any particular agency.

Instead, it is determined according to assessment rates, location, accessibility and distance from public transport.

Among others, the bill will protect tenants from being forced to vacate premises without proper notice and act as a framework for the rental property market.

Once passed, Ismail said, it will act as a mediator with a tribunal in place to settle disputes.

He was responding to Chang Lih Kang (PH-Tanjong Malim) who asked about the ministry’s efforts to ensure that the home rental market is affordable for most people.

Chang also voiced unhappiness that the bill would not be tabled this year, saying many jobless tenants might be forced to vacate their premises due to Covid-19.



