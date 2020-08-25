Ministry unveils measures to revive tourism industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The tourism, arts and culture ministry today unveiled new initiatives to help the tourism industry rebound from the effects of Covid-19.

At a conference organised by the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), the ministry’s deputy secretary-general Mohd Zamri Mat Zain said the ministry was grateful for the business event industry’s continued support.

“Despite the calamity of Covid-19 that we are facing at the moment, all of our industry players continue to be great pillars of support for us,” he said.

Zamri announced that the ministry had drawn up a plan to help the tourism industry bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.

“The ministry has come up with a transformation agenda that will focus on efforts to increase revenue, secure partnerships and investments, empower local communities and ensure the sustainability and resilience of the industry,” he said.

It will consist of six key strategies, namely strengthening governance capacity, creating special tourism investment zones, embracing digitalisation, enhancing visitor sophistication, strengthening commitment to responsible and sustainable tourism and upskilling the human capital in the industry.

“I hope for the people to be safe and healthy, for businesses to weather the situation and for economies to be vibrant again,” said Zamri.

The Malaysia Business Events Week’s Meet in Malaysia conference brought together leaders from the business event industry together to discuss the changes brought on by the pandemic and the steps they need to take going forward.



