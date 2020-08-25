NGO calls for sale of face masks in all shops

PETALING JAYA: A local NGO has submitted a petition to the health minister calling for the mandatory sale of individual face masks in all shops.

Malaysian Global Rescue Humanity president T Kamalanathan told FMT he has received numerous complaints from people unwilling to buy boxes of 10 facemasks, either because they left theirs at home or their mask had just snapped.

He stressed that the RM10 cost per box was especially prohibitive for those in the B40 category, who were unable to gain access to public areas as a result.

“I have sent a letter to health minister Dr Adham Baba on this issue last week and his PA today confirmed that it has been received and will be forwarded to the minister,” Kamalanathan told FMT.

“RM10 is important to people in the B40 category now, and people may not be willing to spend on new masks every day,” he said.

In his letter to Adham sighted by FMT, Kamalanathan pointed out that masks are now an essential item and companies should not be allowed to profit off its sale.

The wearing of face masks in public areas became mandatory on Aug 1, with the ceiling price of three-ply face masks reduced from RM1.20 to RM1 on Aug 15.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi today said the price of three-ply face masks will be reviewed at the end of September due to increased supply, going on to suggest that three-ply masks be sold at 50 to 60 sen each.

Welcoming the proposal, Kamalanathan said Malaysians would “really appreciate” the price being dropped even further to 30 to 50 sen each.



