Saifuddin hails PPBM’s plan to give non-Bumiputeras leadership roles

CYBERJAYA: Communications and Multimedia Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has welcomed a proposal by PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin to allow non-Bumiputera members to hold positions in the party.

Saifuddin said he viewed this as an important development for the party.

“When we from Azmin Ali’s group wanted to join PPBM, there were some non-Bumiputeras among us,” he said.

“We are not going to leave them on their own.”

Saifuddin was speaking to reporters after launching Oryctes, Malaysia’s first spot precision drone designed specifically for use in oil palm plantations at Futurise Centre here today.

The Indera Mahkota MP thanked Muhyiddin for announcing that a committee had been set up to study the possibility of amending the party constitution to accommodate non-Bumiputera members.

“To me, this is an important matter because we should be celebrating members who left PKR, including non-Bumiputeras,” he said.

He said this would be a boost to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“There will be diversity in Perikatan Nasional. This is because there are parties dominated by a single race, and if PPBM is open to non-Bumiputeras, there will be a party in the coalition with mixed membership,” he said.

On Saturday, Muhyiddin said PPBM planned to set up a new chapter to allow non-Bumiputera associate members to hold positions in the party.

The prime minister said a committee, headed by veteran politician Rais Yatim, would study the proposal and make recommendations to the party’s Supreme Council.

On the same day, former PKR deputy president Azmin officially announced that he was joining PPBM together with 10 other MPs formerly from PKR, including Saifuddin.



