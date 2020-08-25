Tabung Haji explains delay of 2018 annual report

KUALA LUMPUR: The delay in the presentation of Lembaga Tabung Haji’s (TH) 2018 annual report and financial statements was due to the rehabilitation and restructuring plan implemented by the previous government.

In a statement today, the pilgrimage fund said as it was a complex matter that had never been done before, the audit process by the National Audit Department took some time, causing the presentation of the report to be delayed.

It said although the qualified audit certificate from the auditor-general was issued on Nov 21 last year, the agency had to go through the normal process of getting comments from the relevant government agencies.

“These comments were obtained on Dec 19 last year and the report was submitted to the then minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (religious affairs), to be presented to the Cabinet before it could be tabled in Parliament,” the statement said.

“However, the 2018 annual report and financial statements could not be tabled as the Parliament session ended on Dec 19 last year.”

TH said the report was later scheduled to be tabled at the parliamentary session in March, but again could not be done due to a change of government and the adjournment of the Dewan Rakyat session during the movement control order.

Therefore, it said, the report could only be tabled in Parliament after being approved by the Cabinet on Aug 14 and presented today.

For TH’s 2019 annual report and financial statements, the auditing process is ongoing and will only be presented to the Cabinet after the audit is completed.

Members of the public who wish to obtain more information on TH’s 2018 annual report and financial statements can visit TH’s official website at www.tabunghaji.gov.my.



