6 new Covid-19 cases, 3 from Tawar cluster

PETALING JAYA: Six new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, of which half were from the Tawar cluster, the health ministry confirmed this evening.

However, seven patients were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,978.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 188 active cases, nine of which were being treated at the intensive care unit, with six needing respiratory assistance.

The six new cases see the total number of infections increase to 9,291.

Of the six, one was an imported case involving a foreigner who returned from Singapore.

Meanwhile, the five local transmissions involved Malaysians; three from the Tawar cluster and two from the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Kedah.

No new deaths were recorded, with it remaining at 125.

Noor Hisham said the three cases linked to the Tawar cluster pushes the total number of infections to 73.

To date, a total of 4,051 individuals from the cluster have been screened.

The authorities, he said, have initiated several preventive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“This includes active case detection, tightening enforcement of SOPs and shutting down schools and premises,” he said in a statement.

