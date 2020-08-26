Sabahans have right to know if my dismissal as CM was constitutional, says Musa

KOTA KINABALU: Former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman is grateful for the chance to pursue his claim as the rightful chief minister at the country’s apex court.

“Praise be to Allah for I have been granted leave by the Federal Court today to proceed with my appeal to be declared the rightful chief minister of Sabah,” he said in a statement here.

The court, in a majority 2-1 ruling earlier today, had allowed Musa’s leave application seeking a declaration that he was the rightful Sabah chief minister after the conclusion of the 15th state election in 2018.

“Finally, I have been given the opportunity to fully argue my case in the highest court in the land.

“The Federal Court decided that the case against the Sabah governor and (now caretaker chief minister Shafie Apdal is not academic and should be heard so that the court can once and for all ascertain the legality of my dismissal as chief minister and the subsequent appointment of Shafie as the CM,” he said.

Musa said the court was also of the view that the outcome of this case was significant not just for one individual but for Sabahans in particular and the nation in general.

“The people of Sabah have the right to know whether my removal as CM was done in accordance with the Sabah constitution. The court also stated that this case has legal and constitutional implications at the federal level.

“Like I said before, this case is not about me. It is about the fight for truth, justice and upholding of the Sabah constitution,” he said, thanking his family, legal team, friends, political comrades and supporters who have stuck with him all these years.

In the hearing earlier, judge Abdul Rahman Sebli said the merit of the appeal by Musa and former Tamparuli assemblyman Jahid Jahim must be heard as the questions of law posed were of grave importance.

“This ought to be solved by the apex court and cannot be left hanging, ” he said.

Rahman said the people of Sabah had the right to know whether Musa’s removal was done in accordance with the Sabah constitution. Judge Zabariah Mohd Yusof concurred with Rahman.

Bench chairman Mohd Zawawi Salleh, who was in the minority, said the applicants had failed to cross the threshold under Section 96 of the Courts of Judicature Act for the appeal to be heard.

“The questions posed have no practical effect and is a fruitless exercise,” he said.



