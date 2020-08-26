Ceasefire between PN, opposition not possible, says Nazri

PETALING JAYA: Umno MP Nazri Aziz has poured cold water on talk of a ceasefire between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the opposition, stating that he sees “no goodwill” between both sides of the divide.

While the six-term parliamentarian said he agreed with a recent suggestion by DAP organising secretary Loke Siew Fook for cooperation between the government and opposition parties, Nazri said he did not think the proposal would go far.

“I can’t even see them sitting down and discussing it because of the treachery that has happened, especially to PH (Pakatan Harapan).

“The goodwill is no longer there. How to sit down and talk if there is no goodwill? That is the most worrying (thing),” he said during a webinar hosted by Bersih 2.0.

Loke, who was also a panellist at the webinar, said the ceasefire would see both sides halt their calls for snap elections and focus on stabilising an economy that is recovering from Covid-19.

DAP was part of the PH coalition which rose to power during the 2018 general election, but the defection of several MPs saw PH lose hold of Putrajaya in March when the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government was formed.

Among the conditions Loke suggested for the truce with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s government is the setting up of parliamentary select committees in the Dewan Rakyat to allow opposition MPs an increased role in providing checks and balances.

While Nazri, the Padang Rengas MP, said he was an “old friend” of Seremban MP Loke, he pointed out that not all MPs share such camaraderie.

“I’m all right with him (Loke) but I am practical,” he said.

“(But) try asking Jelutong (MP RSN Rayer) to sit down with Baling (MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim). What will happen?”

PH’s Rayer and BN’s Azeez have a history of heated debates in the Dewan Rakyat since Rayer was elected an MP in 2018.

The latest fracas saw Rayer call Azeez a thief after the Baling MP defended the growth of the palm oil sector under PN. Their mikes were eventually muted after they engaged in a shouting match.



