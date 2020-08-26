Cops postpone questioning of Khairuddin to tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman has postponed their questioning of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali for breaching the mandatory quarantine order to tomorrow.

Khairuddin was supposed to give his statement this morning. No explanation was given for the postponement.

He was previously fined RM1,000 by the health ministry for failing to observe the mandatory 14-day home quarantine after he returned from Turkey last month.

He then issued a public apology over his conduct and said he would donate four months of his salary to the Covid-19 relief fund.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said they would be “professional and transparent” in their probe on the minister.

He also said more witnesses would be called in the next few days.



