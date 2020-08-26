I am still with Amanah, says Salahuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub has denied rumours that he and five other MPs from the party will be joining PPBM.

The Pulai MP described the rumour as just a “mischievous attempt to try and seduce” him and his party colleagues to join Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“I am still an Amanah MP and the other five are still sitting in the opposition bench,” he told Bernama at Parliament today.

A report citing sources had said six Amanah MPs were said to be joining PPBM in the near future to support the leadership of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and prevent a political crisis from recurring.

Amanah has 11 MPs at present.

Salahuddin said this is the second time he is facing such rumours, just a month after he was accused of being a mastermind with two other Amanah MPs over plans to leave the party.

He said he would remain loyal to the trust and mandate he had received from the people and to carry out the responsibilities placed on his shoulders.



