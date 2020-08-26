No double standard, say cops after VIP’s child nabbed during pub raid

PETALING JAYA: Police tonight denied claims of any double standard in the treatment of those who flout the recovery movement control order (RMCO) by confirming the arrest of a VIP’s child during a raid at a pub last Saturday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said the VIP’s child, along with 28 other patrons, were nabbed at 1.20am at the pub in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

Mazlan said police were aware of claims on social media that they did not take action against the VIP’s child, which he said was not true.

“We would like to stress that we do not practise double standards and will not compromise with those who flout the RMCO, including the VIP’s child.

“Action has been taken against them,” he said in a statement.

The patrons, most of whom were Malaysians aged between 21 and 48, were said to have been at the pub past its permitted operating hours.

Also arrested were four foreigners, aged between 33 and 52, all of whom have since been remanded for 14 days.

Police also found that the pub had been operating illegally.

