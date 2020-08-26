No travel bubbles for now, says tourism minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Travel bubbles will not be implemented for the time being as many countries are facing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, the tourism, arts and culture ministry said today.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Cuti-Cuti Malaysia TV promotion campaign, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Nancy Shukri said her ministry was focusing on domestic tourism for now.

“We have been working on the travel bubble for the last two months,” she said.

“We have identified a few countries to kickstart the travel plan with countries such as China, but many of them have been affected by new waves of infections.

“So instead of focusing on countries, we are looking at destinations.”

She said her ministry was promoting domestic tourism through activities such as scuba diving and golfing.

She said the SOPs for domestic tourism would be completed in two weeks.

She also urged the people to practise physical distancing while travelling, especially on islands.

“There must be regulations where only a certain number of visitors are allowed to be on an island at any one time,” she said.

“We must be bold enough to remind each other to maintain physical distancing.”

The Cuti-Cuti Malaysia TV promotion campaign is one of Tourism Malaysia’s initiatives to boost domestic tourism.

The programme will be broadcast on TV1, TV2 and TV OKEY.

“This promotion will give the various local products greater exposure, thus helping to revitalise the country’s tourism industry and placing Malaysia as a safe tourist destination,” said Nancy.

