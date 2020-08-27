Ex-businesswoman starts 10-year jail term for deceiving RHB Group founder

PUTRAJAYA: A former Singaporean businesswoman today began her 10-year jail term for using false documents and deceiving RHB Group founder Abdul Rashid Hussain.

A three-member Court of Appeal bench chaired by Kamaludin Md Said dismissed Sharida Abdul Majid’s appeal against her conviction and sentence, saying there was no reason to disturb the findings of the trial judge.

“After reading the appeal records and submissions by the counsel, we find that the appeal has no merit,” said Kamaludin who sat with Hadhariah Syed Ismail and Mohd Sofian Abdul Razak.

Sharida, who was on bail of RM1 million pending her final appeal, was also ordered to begin serving her jail term today.

In 2014, the single mother of four was sentenced by the Shah Alam Sessions Court to 10 years’ imprisonment for using two cash bills purportedly issued by High Motivations Sdn Bhd and dated Sept 28, 2009 as genuine documents.

The offence was committed at Level 6, Building B, Peremba Square, Saujana Resort in Shah Alam between Oct 2 and Oct 26, 2009.

Sharida was also jailed five years for misleading Rashid into believing that she had secured a gift contract worth RM18.9 million and inducing him to hand over RM7 million to share the deal.

She committed the offence through three Standard Chartered Bank cheques at the same place, between September 2009 and Nov 13, 2009.

Trial judge Slamat Yahya ordered for both sentences to run concurrently, meaning Sharida would only serve 10 years.

He said Sharida’s testimony that the money was offered to her based on a friendship agreement and not as an investment was not substantiated.

Rashid and lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah were among the 16 prosecution witnesses who took the stand. However, only Sharida appeared during her defence to rebut the charges.

Her appeal was also dismissed by the High Court in 2016.

Deputy public prosecutors Ku Hayati Ku Haron, Nurshuhaida Zainal Azahar and Nurshafini Mustafha appeared for the prosecution while Zamri Ibrahim represented the accused.



