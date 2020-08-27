Ex-MP Tawfik Ismail to return as independent candidate for GE15

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno MP Tawfik Ismail says he is returning to politics and will run as an independent candidate in the next general election.

He will represent Gerak Independent, a joint initiative headed by Malaysian Action for Justice and Unity Foundation (MAJU) with other NGOs that will push for independent candidates to become MPs in GE15.

“I believe it is time that we go directly to the rakyat to bring the agenda of an equal Malaysia for all, free from the hegemony of partisan party politics and their selfish warlords,” he said at a MAJU webinar yesterday.

“I left politics disillusioned by what they represent but I think it is time for Malaysians who truly want to serve to make a stand for the sake of our nation and our future generations.”

Meanwhile, MAJU said in a statement yesterday that another 15 to 20 candidates will also run under Gerak Independent.

Their names have yet to be revealed.



