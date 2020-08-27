Goodbye PPBM, says Dr M after Umno insists on seats for GE15

PETALING JAYA: Former PPBM chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad today quipped that PPBM is “no more”, following a decision by the Umno Supreme Council to contest seats the party had lost after the 2018 general election due to defections.

This comes after Umno Supreme Council member Zahidi Zainul Abidin announced that Barisan Nasional (BN) would contest seats it lost following the last general election.

He said BN would not give a single seat to PPBM, but would make way for PAS if its president Abdul Hadi Awang requested to contest in a seat he was guaranteed to win.

In a blogpost, the former prime minister said this meant the end of PPBM.

“The Umno supreme council has decided to contest in all areas contested by PPBM, and those won by Umno but defected to PPBM.

“Umno will also contest (in areas) where they lost a little or were placed second in terms of number of votes.

”So where will PPBM contest?” asked Mahathir.

He also claimed the current political scene prioritised money over more important state matters.

“As ye sow, so shall ye reap. Goodbye PPBM,” he said cynically.



