How could you not know, Fahmi asks Zuraida on direct deals

PETALING JAYA: PKR MP Fahmi Fadzil today questioned Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin’s ignorance of two directly negotiated projects involving her ministry.

The Lembah Pantai MP provided a screenshot of her Facebook page which detailed a visit to the site of one of the projects.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz yesterday issued a statement with the details of 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion allegedly awarded through direct negotiation under the Pakatan Harapan administration.

However, Zuraida said the two projects involving her ministry were done without her knowledge.

“An interesting story today. Zuraida said she didn’t know about the RM170 million ‘direct negotiation’ project that was revealed by the finance minister yesterday,” said Fahmi in a Facebook post.

“But there is a Facebook post that shows she was present at a location that is believed to be the site of the project.”

He produced a screenshot of a post on Zuraida’s Facebook page on her visit to a solid waste transfer station in Taman Beringin, Kepong, dated Dec 10 last year.

In the post, Zuraida, who was also the housing and local government minister during the PH administration, said her ministry would build a solid waste transfer station in Taman Beringin within one year.

Tengku Zafrul’s statement listed the ministry as awarding a RM170.3 million contract to Bumi Segar Indah Sdn Bhd to build, operate and maintain a solid waste transfer station in Taman Beringin.

The ministry also awarded a RM501,206.37 contract to Century Software (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to maintain financial and accounting systems.

The ministry’s RM170.79 million awards were the fifth largest in value for directly negotiated contracts revealed by the finance minister.

The top four ministries in terms of award value were transport (four projects worth RM4.47 billion), defence (six projects, RM900.6 million), home affairs (eight projects, RM517.8 million) and communications and multimedia (12 projects, RM380.12 million).

“I want to emphasise that the two projects awarded by the housing and local government ministry while I was the minister under the previous administration were done without my knowledge,” said Zuraida in a statement today.

“Therefore, I would like to assure that the ministry will conduct an investigation into the matter.”

Zuraida, who is a former PKR vice-president, was among 11 PKR MPs who left the party in March following the sacking of deputy president Azmin Ali. Most of them joined PPBM last week.



