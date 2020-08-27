Johor PKR rep who defected joins PPBM

PETALING JAYA: Pemanis assemblyman Chong Fat Full today confirmed that he joined PPBM on Aug 22.

Quoting sources, Sinar Harian said Chong announced his resignation from PKR on March 4 and became an independent assemblyman supporting Perikatan Nasional in Johor before joining PPBM.

Chong said he decided to join PPBM as he was confident the party would be able to help him become a better assemblyman.

He said members of NGO Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) would also join PPBM and back Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership.

“Through the NGO, former PKR members including its former deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali as well as other PKN movers announced their decision to join PPBM.”

He also said his decision was not unusual as he was a member of PKN, adding that PPBM’s objectives were to fight for the rights of the non-Malays as well as the Malays.

He was previously ordered to pay PKR RM10 million for leaving the party, according to the Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse.

Puah said this was because Chong had signed a letter to that effect before receiving his nomination as a party candidate in the 14th general election.



