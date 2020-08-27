New Covid-19 strain may be behind two Kedah clusters, says health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The health ministry this evening said that two clusters in Kedah could be caused by the D614G mutation, a strain said to be 10 times more infectious.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this was based on genome sequencing done on samples from the Tawar and PUI (persons under investigation) Sivagangga clusters.

He said seven samples from these two clusters were from the same clade.

“This suggests a huge possibility that the Tawar and PUI Sivagangga clusters were from the same source. However, it is still being investigated,” he told reporters.

He said the ministry decided on conducting a virology test following the spike in cases in the Tawar cluster.

Earlier this month, Noor Hisham said the new strain, discovered by scientists in July, had been identified in three patients in Malaysia.

He said the strain would be able to infect other people 10 times more easily.

He also said vaccines being developed may be ineffective against this mutation.

MORE TO COME

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



