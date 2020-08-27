Probe varsity sexual harassment case further, urges group

KUALA LUMPUR: A group consisting of MPs and students today called for further investigations into a sexual harassment case involving a Universiti Malaya (UM) student and a senior lecturer.

Klang MP Charles Santiago, who met the victim today, said the UM administration and police must take sterner action in the case to send a strong signal that sexual harassment was prohibited.

Santiago said the rights of the student were violated while the senior management of such a premier university had not taken the issue of sexual harassment seriously.

He said the authorities had informed them that they had ceased all investigations into the matter today.

“By not doing something decisively, you condone it,” he said at a press conference at Parliament today. He was joined by other MPs and students.

Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah urged the authorities to take the case seriously.

She said it was urgent for a Sexual Harassment Act to be tabled during the November Dewan Rakyat meeting, adding that such cases impacted the victims not only physically but also mentally.

A third-year UM student lodged a police report in July after feeling dissatisfied with the response she had received from the UM Integrity Unit. She claimed she was sexually harassed by a senior lecturer in his office on June 3 last year.

According to a statement by UM’s vice-chancellor, the university conducted an investigation as soon as the complaint was received.

He said the perpetrator had been punished under the rules of the integrity code.



