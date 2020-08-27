Review of PLUS toll cut in final stages, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in the final stages of reviewing the 18% toll cut on PLUS highways implemented by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Mustapa Mohamed says.

He told the Dewan Rakyat today that discussions were being held between various parties, including the finance and works ministries, Public Private Partnership Unit and bond holders.

He added that the PH government had said highway users would save RM1.11 billion until Dec 31, 2038 and the government, up to RM43 billion.

Tony Pua (PH-Damansara) questioned the need for a review when there were savings for the government and the people.

He said Works Minister Fadillah Yusof recently stated that the government was now seeing the impact of the toll cut and that proposals for similar discounts for other highways would be discussed by the Cabinet.

Mustapa said the review was aimed at improving the agreement, adding that he was unable to provide more details as discussions were ongoing.

Motorists plying highways managed by PLUS Malaysia Bhd have been enjoying an 18% reduction in toll rates since Jan 31.

The highways are the New Klang Valley Expressway, Seremban-Port Dickson highway, North-South Expressway Central Link, Malaysia-Singapore Second Link, East Coast Expressway Phase 2, Butterworth-Kulim Expressway and the Penang bridge.



