Zahid says BN support for PN involves only reps, not parties

TANJUNG MALIM: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reiterated that the support extended by BN to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government only involves the support from BN MPs and assemblymen, not its component parties.

He said this in response to the announcement by MIC that it would not be joining PN as its component party, but will continue to support the leadership of the current government.

“BN component parties, namely Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), are not joining PN as its new component parties.

“This means that even though PN is registered and validated, MIC will not be part of the PN pro tem committee,” he told reporters at the BN command centre for the Slim by-election here today.

Earlier, MIC secretary-general M Asojan Muniandy was reported as saying the party had initially agreed to join PN on the assumption that BN and Umno would do the same.

Zahid also said he had informed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin that Umno and PBRS candidates will be using the BN logo in the Sabah election next month.

The election, which involves 1.12 million voters, has been set for Sept 26, with nominations on Sept 12 and early voting on Sept 22.



