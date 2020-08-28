﻿32 party-goers among 88 held for flouting RMCO

PETALING JAYA: Eighty-eight people were arrested yesterday, including 32 for taking part in private parties, Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Eighty-four of them were fined and the others remanded.

In a statement today, Ismail said other offences included failure to record the particulars of guests (31) and not wearing face masks (15).

Three individuals were arrested for operating businesses beyond the specific time, and seven for taking part in activities that made physical distancing difficult.

He also said police set up 62 roadblocks across the nation and inspected 25,503 vehicles to prevent illegal immigrants from entering. No arrests were made yesterday.

On mandatory quarantine, Ismail said 18,401 individuals who had arrived through the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from July 14 to Aug 27 had been screened for Covid-19 and were placed at 68 hotels and six public training institutes.

Of the number, 7,965 were still undergoing quarantine while 56 were sent to hospitals for treatment. A total of 10,380 have completed their quarantine and sent home.

He said police conducted 434 checks on individuals under home quarantine and all were found in compliance with the SOPs.



