2 direct deals approved by PH for bridges in Sarawak under review, says minister

PETALING JAYA: Minister of Works Fadillah Yusof said he has referred two projects approved for direct negotiation under the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration to the finance ministry to make way for an open tender exercise.

He said the two projects involved bridges at Baram and Lubok Antu in Sarawak worth RM9 million.

He said Letters of Intent (LOI) had been released for the projects, which had been referred to the finance ministry for cancellation and review to make way for open tenders.

Fadillah, in a statement today, added that his ministry was consistent in respecting any decision made by the PH government such as the cessation of the Pan Borneo Project Delivery Partner (PDP) agreement.

“At the same time, there were some decisions for direct negotiation that have been decided by the previous administration, which have been referred back to the finance ministry for consideration of the respective agencies.”

He said some projects involving direct deals supposedly approved under PH for his ministry include the Sarawak–Sabah Link Road (SSLR) Phase 1 project (RM1.2 billion), two Central Spine Road (CSR) packages – package 4A and 4B (RM808.8 million) – and two dilapidated school projects in Sarawak (RM27.1 million).

“The list of 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion published by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz on Aug 26, 2020, referred to projects whereby offer letters have already been issued and (negotiations have) concluded.”

However, he said offer letters had yet to be issued for some of the direct deals that were approved for direct negotiation during PH’s tenure in power. He said these projects were still under negotiation.



