Ally Mukhriz apologises, says no excuse for flouting RMCO

PETALING JAYA: Ally Mukhriz, the daughter of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air president Mukhriz Mahathir, has apologised for flouting the movement control order regulations and said her actions were “entirely irresponsible”.

In a posting on Instagram, Ally (Meera Alyanna Mukhriz) said she was deeply ashamed for what her indiscretions had brought to her friends and family.

“There are absolutely no excuses for my actions and you have every right to be disappointed, but it does not exceed the disappointment I have for myself,” she wrote. “I am profusely sorry. Breaking the 12am curfew was not only foolish on my part, but entirely irresponsible considering the current pandemic we are going through.”

She said that she had gone with her husband (Ezran Daud Cheah) and two other friends to the Salute pub in Taman Tun Dr Ismail to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Around 1am, police arrived and they were taken in for breaking the movement control order and were subsequently fined a RM1,000 compound.

The public apology comes a day after Mukhriz had confirmed that his daughter and son-in-law were among those nabbed by police last Saturday night.

Mukhriz had said he was disappointed with her behaviour. “I have already told my family members to show a good example and not flout the RMCO rules, which is why I am disappointed this happened,” he said.



