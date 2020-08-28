Take it up with Zafrul, Guan Eng tells Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has asked Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin to take her grievances over the list of 101 direct deals under the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

“It is Zafrul’s list. If she is not happy, she should be taking it up with him, not me,” Lim said during a press conference at the DAP headquarters this morning.

Zuraida, who held the same portfolio when she was with PH, had said that two directly negotiated projects involving her ministry then were done without her knowledge.

The Ampang MP, however, later said her ministry would investigate the matter.

Lim also urged his successor to make corrections to the list of 101 direct deals supposedly made during the PH administration, which he maintained was an outright lie.

He reiterated that the list was part of a dirty political tactic against PH, especially when there was no similar list for direct deals granted under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government or the present Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Lim also said two of the projects on the list should be removed. These were the 2018 Fifa World Cup live telecasts by RTM and the Klang Valley Double Track 2 project (KVDT2).

Explain ratification of trade pact, Azmin told

Lim urged International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali to explain his statement in the Dewan Rakyat on the ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

He said Azmin had lied and misled the house when he said the CPTPP was ratified by the previous PH government on Sept 5, 2018.

He said PH withdrew its decision to ratify the trade pact in a separate Cabinet meeting held on Nov 29 that year.

Lim said he had referred the Gombak MP to the parliamentary rights and privileges committee on Aug 13.

He said Azmin had instructed the ministry’s secretary-general, Lokman Hakim Ali, to write to Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to explain the issue.

Following that, he said, the speaker had crossed out his motion to refer Azmin to the committee.

He said that as the minister, Azmin should be the one to explain the matter, and not the secretary-general.



