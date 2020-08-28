Kampung Baru landowners to be briefed about implementation snags

KUALA LUMPUR: All land owners in Kampung Baru will be briefed on the latest status of the Kampung Baru development concept 2019 after it was found that the plan is difficult to be implemented.

Federal Territory Minister Annuar Musa said the Kampung Baru Development Corporation had been instructed to inform landowners of the latest situation to prevent them from getting disappointed.

“The Kampung Baru folk need to be informed as we don’t want them to wait in vain,” he told a media conference after the launch of the GoKL new bus route at the Kg Batu Muda people’s housing project scheme vicinity.

Earlier, KBDC announced that the development plan was difficult to be implemented as only 61% of the land owners had consented to the development although they had been offered RM1,000 per sq ft comprising RM850 in the form of cash and RM150 in the form of shares in the special vehicle company.

Moreover, the redevelopment plan will incur an estimated land cost which breaches RM7.4 billion in addition to other costs which could be close to RM10 billion.

Annuar said his ministry was in the midst of drafting a new approach to ensure the project could be implemented with the agreement of all landowners.

“We are responsible to find a way out because it is a must for Kampung Baru to be developed… we hope to present our new plan to the landowners soon,” he added.

Other issues that also make the intended development of Kampung Baru difficult are legal and physical complications.

Sitting right smack in the centre of Kuala Lumpur, Kampung Baru which has existed for more than 100 years, is home to 5,359 land owners.



