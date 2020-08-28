Kit Siang says PM ‘dare not’ tell Khairuddin to go

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin came under fire tonight for being “in such a weak political position” that he dare not ask for the resignation of a minister who flouted mandatory quarantine.

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang said Muhyiddin’s advice to the people, to be responsible and disciplined in adhering to Covid-19 protocols, was “hypocritical advice” in the light of the actions of plantation industries and commodities minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali.

Muhyiddin’s advice was given when he announced an extension until Dec 31 of the recovery movement control order.

In a statement later, Lim criticised Muhyiddin for failing to demand for Khairuddin’s resignation and said Malaysians had been left disappointed as Muhyiddin’s advice on following the regulations “did not extend to his ministers”.

Khairuddin came under public fire, with some demanding his resignation, for failing to undergo a 14-day home quarantine after returning from a trip to Turkey in July. The health ministry subsequently levied a RM1,000 compound penalty, and police have since opened an investigation paper after 27 reports were lodged against the minister.

Earlier today, a defiant Khairuddin said there was no need for him to resign over his failure to comply with quarantine regulations, and said his offence was not an act of misconduct.

Muhyiddin was also criticised by Lim for providing week-old figures on the worldwide number of Covid-19 cases and related deaths.

