Najib loses court bid to stop Gopal Sri Ram prosecuting 1MDB cases

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today dismissed the legal challenges by Najib Razak and his lawyer to stop Gopal Sri Ram prosecuting them in their 1MDB-related cases.

Judge Mariana Yahya ruled that Sri Ram was a fit and proper person to lead the 1MDB cases.

“The court views GSR’s (Gopal Sri Ram) appointment by the AG (attorney-general) as being legal and valid,” she said.

After the decision, lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said he had received instructions to appeal.

Najib challenged then attorney-general Tommy Thomas’ decision to appoint Sri Ram as deputy public prosecutor under Section 376 of the Criminal Procedure Code. He claims that Sri Ram’s appointment is a conflict of interest.

Shafee has also filed a similar application to recuse Sri Ram from leading the prosecution in his own RM9.5 million money laundering case. He is facing four money laundering charges involving alleged funds from Najib.

Sri Ram is currently leading the prosecution team in the 1MDB case where Najib is standing trial on 25 money laundering and abuse of power charges amounting to RM2.28 billion.

He is also spearheading the prosecution in the 1MDB audit report case, where Najib is accused of abusing his powers in causing amendments to the report’s finalised version before it was tabled to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). Former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy is accused of abetting Najib.

MORE TO COME



